Employees evacuated after Burger King fire in Stafford

Officials say the fire happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday morning.
Officials say the fire happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday morning.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a fire at a Burger King in Stafford County Friday morning.

Officials say the fire happened in the 200 block of Garrisonville Road shortly after 8 a.m.

The fire was discovered by an employee of the restaurant.

Officials say four employees were inside the Burger King at the time of the fire, and no customers were inside.

Nobody was hurt, and the employees were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

