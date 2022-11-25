Employees evacuated after Burger King fire in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a fire at a Burger King in Stafford County Friday morning.

Officials say the fire happened in the 200 block of Garrisonville Road shortly after 8 a.m.

The fire was discovered by an employee of the restaurant.

Officials say four employees were inside the Burger King at the time of the fire, and no customers were inside.

Nobody was hurt, and the employees were able to evacuate before fire crews arrived.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

