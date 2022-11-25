Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond

Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the Thanksgiving holiday, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Miami. Retailers are ushering in the start of the holiday shopping season on the day after Thanksgiving, preparing for the biggest crowds since 2019.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By John Hood
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parking lots were empty and long lines outside of stores were nonexistent on Thanksgiving but shoppers will be out in full force on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The National Retail Federation predicts this weekend will break records with more than 166 million people shopping this holiday weekend.

It’s 8 million more people than last year as more people are gathering with their families around the holidays again.

NRF expects there to be more stock for some of those big items you’re searching for this holiday season.

Certainly not what we’ve seen in the last two years due to supply chain issues.

If you’re headed out on Friday stores like Best Buy and Kohl’s will open as early as 5 a.m.

While Walmart will open at 6 a.m. followed by Target at 7 a.m.

If the malls are where you’re headed to make a scratch in your holiday shopping, South Park Mall opens at 7 a.m.

Meantime Chesterfield Town Center opens at 9 a.m. along with Short Pump Town Center and Stony Point Fashion Mall.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial was set up to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
‘Just heartbroken’: City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the...
Woman waits for refund from car dealer as dealer’s license gets suspended
Indegenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Governor Youungkin
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute

Latest News

Volunteers say Mary the goat was stolen from her enclosure at Gillies Creek Park Tuesday...
Volunteer seeks help in finding goat stolen from Gillies Creek Park
Richmond Community Feast
Giving Hearts Community kicks off annual Thanksgiving Feast: ‘There’s no one that will be hungry’
(From left to right) Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randy...
‘It’s hard to cope’: Loved ones share memories of Walmart shooting victims
Thousands of the Richmond community came to the Greater Convention Center to get their...
Giving Hearts Community kicks off annual Thanksgiving Feast: ‘There’s no one that will be hungry’