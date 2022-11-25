Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parking lots were empty and long lines outside of stores were nonexistent on Thanksgiving but shoppers will be out in full force on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The National Retail Federation predicts this weekend will break records with more than 166 million people shopping this holiday weekend.

It’s 8 million more people than last year as more people are gathering with their families around the holidays again.

NRF expects there to be more stock for some of those big items you’re searching for this holiday season.

Certainly not what we’ve seen in the last two years due to supply chain issues.

If you’re headed out on Friday stores like Best Buy and Kohl’s will open as early as 5 a.m.

While Walmart will open at 6 a.m. followed by Target at 7 a.m.

If the malls are where you’re headed to make a scratch in your holiday shopping, South Park Mall opens at 7 a.m.

Meantime Chesterfield Town Center opens at 9 a.m. along with Short Pump Town Center and Stony Point Fashion Mall.

