73-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Prince George

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A 73-year-old Prince George man died Thursday night in a crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road.

The Prince George Police Department says a Mercedes was traveling southbound around 8:20 p.m. when it struck a Volkswagen head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen, identified Wednesday as Donald Shriver, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

