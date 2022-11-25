73-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Prince George
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A 73-year-old Prince George man died Thursday night in a crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road.
The Prince George Police Department says a Mercedes was traveling southbound around 8:20 p.m. when it struck a Volkswagen head-on.
The driver of the Volkswagen, identified Wednesday as Donald Shriver, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.
The driver and passenger of the Mercedes sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.
