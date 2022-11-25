Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

14 evacuated after Thanksgiving house fire in Stafford

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One family’s Thanksgiving was abruptly interrupted by a house fire.

Fire officials say the fire happened in the 900 block of Belle Plains Road just after 5 p.m.

A neighbor notified the family after they saw flames coming from the roof of the home.

14 people were inside at the time, and no one was hurt according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indegenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Governor Youungkin
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
A memorial was set up to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
‘Just heartbroken’: City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting
After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the...
Woman waits for refund from car dealer as dealer’s license gets suspended
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
Just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 23, police were called to “Guardian Place” retirement community off...
Woman in her 80′s dies after crashing car in retirement community parking lot

Latest News

No injuries reported in Thanksgiving house fire
No injuries in Thanksgiving house fire
Officers responded to the 300 block of South 14th Avenue for reports of a man with a gun at...
Hopewell man arrested after hours-long barricade situation
It’s 8 million more people than last year as more people are gathering with their families...
Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond
Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond
Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond