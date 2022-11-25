14 evacuated after Thanksgiving house fire in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One family’s Thanksgiving was abruptly interrupted by a house fire.

Fire officials say the fire happened in the 900 block of Belle Plains Road just after 5 p.m.

A neighbor notified the family after they saw flames coming from the roof of the home.

14 people were inside at the time, and no one was hurt according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.