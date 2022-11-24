Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thanksgiving Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Seasonable

A Few showers Friday morning and again on Sunday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weather today, with temperatures a touch above normal. Then two rain chances (Friday and Sunday)

Thanksgiving: Turning mostly sunny. Highs in low 60s.

Friday: A Few scattered showers in the morning. Rain amounts only 1/10″. Dry afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid and upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny start with increasing clouds during the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers at any point. Rain amounts of 1/4″ or less. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in low 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 40s, high around 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 40%)

