Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia.

The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.

Jean Pate Walker said her stepdaughter was struck five times, putting her in critical condition. She went through two surgeries after the shooting and is due for another Thursday.

“We are all still in shock and devastated,” Walker said.

Sarah Walker’s family described her as a “fighter” and a “wonderful mother.”

Police have identified those who died. It is not yet clear who among the victims and survivors were shoppers or workers.

Police identified the gunman as Andre Bing, 31, an overnight team leader. He was dead when officers arrived late Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police said Bing had a handgun and multiple ammunition magazines.

