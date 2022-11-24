Angel Tree
‘It’s hard to cope’: Loved ones share memories of Walmart shooting victims

By Emily Yinger
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) -More information is now coming out about the Chesapeake Walmart shooting that killed six employees and injured six others Tuesday night.

According to authorities, a manager at the store opened fire before turning the gun on himself. Two people are still in the hospital in critical condition.

“It was just unbearable. I had to put my phone down for a while. It’s hard to cope,” said David Nixon, a cousin of one of the victims. “She woke up, got ready for work, just like any other shift. I’m sure she didn’t think that nothing like this would happen to her.”

(From left to right) Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randy...
(From left to right) Lorenzo Gamble, Kellie Pyle, Brian Pendleton, Tyneka Johnson, Randy Blevins and a 16-year-old Chesapeake male whose identity is being withheld due to his age were all employees of Walmart.(City of Chesapeake)

Families have been sharing memories about their loved ones with the Washington Post.

43-year-old Lorenzo Gamble worked at Walmart for 15 years. His mom said he was in charge of making the banana pudding for Thanksgiving.

52-year-old Kellie Pyle was a mother and a grandmother who had plans to get married soon.

38-year-old Brian Pendleton recently celebrated his 10th anniversary working at the store.

22-year-old Tyneka Johnson had hopes of attending college.

A coworker told the New York Times she fondly knew 70-year-old Randall Blevins as “Mr. Randy.”

The sixth victim killed was an unidentified Chesapeake 16-year-old. Police are not releasing his name due to his age.

We’re also learning more about two of the victims injured in the shooting. The mother of Jalon Jones says the 24-year-old was shot in the back and sternum. A coworker helped him get away by taking him outside to her car until medics arrived. He is now in stable condition.

“His exact words were, ‘I got shot, like, I actually got shot,’” said Kimberly Shupe.

The family of injured victim Sarah Walker said that she’s in critical condition and has had multiple surgeries after being shot five times. She is originally from Montgomery, Alabama. Both were Walmart employees.

Survivors of the shooting have been sharing what they heard and saw.

“He didn’t say a word, he didn’t point at anyone, he didn’t look at anyone specific he just had a blank stare on his face, and he literally just looked around the room and just shot, and there were just people dropping to the floor,” explained one survivor.

Some have been saying that the gunman appeared to target specific people, while others say that he shot randomly.

“He just had the gun up to my forehead, and it’s just really hard, he told me to go home, and I took the gun away from my forehead, and he was aiming it at the ceiling, and he said, ‘Jesse go home,’” described another.

Sentara hospital is where two of the injured victims are being treated. The hospital is expected to give another update on their conditions at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West is holding a candlelight vigil on Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. at City Park to honor the victims and grieve together.

