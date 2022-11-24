Giving Hearts Community kicks off annual Thanksgiving Feast: ‘There’s no one that will be hungry’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Thousands of the Richmond community came to the Greater Convention Center to get their Thanksgiving meal.

“This is a show of what togetherness is all about and how we can unify and come together,” said Sandra Antoine.

The Giving Hearts Community kicked off its 18th annual Thanksgiving Feast. They spend Thanksgiving Day packing up food and fulfilling their guests’ cravings.

Sandra Antoine is the organization’s executive director. She was just one of many making sure no one went home hungry.

“I know that we are doing everything we can to ensure that anyone that wanted a meal that there’s no one that will be hungry and hopefully beyond if we can help,” Sandra said.

For those who couldn’t make it in person, delivery drivers went door to door to make sure those in need had food on the table.

“I can’t envision being home and not even on Thanksgiving Day, but any day and not know where my meal is coming from,” said Antoine.

The Giving Hearts Community plans to give out six thousand meals. Two thousand are being delivered for Turkey Day, and four thousand are being picked up at the convention center. Not only are they giving out meals and free toiletries, winter weather gear and flu shots.

“It amazes me how many people are in need, the struggles,” said Brian Claar, a Giving Hearts Volunteer.

Those eating are also given non-perishable food and information about benefits and programs they can enroll in.

Houston Lee was one of many who took advantage of the immensities offered. This was his first year attending the feast, but he says it won’t be his last.

“Just be with everybody and try to help everybody that you can because you never know when it’s going to be your time to help somebody, so when you get an opportunity to do that, you should do it,” said Lee.

