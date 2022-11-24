Crash on I-95 in Hanover causes heavy delays
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on Interstate 95 is causing heavy delays in Hanover County on Thanksgiving morning.
VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south near the Lewistown Road exit near mile marker 90.6.
Currently, the southbound left lane is closed, causing a backup that is 6.0 miles long.
On the northbound side, traffic backups are about 3.5 miles long.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
