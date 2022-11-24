Angel Tree
Crash on I-95 in Hanover causes heavy delays

VDOT says the crash happened near the Lewistown Road exit near mile marker 90.6 in Hanover...
VDOT says the crash happened near the Lewistown Road exit near mile marker 90.6 in Hanover County.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on Interstate 95 is causing heavy delays in Hanover County on Thanksgiving morning.

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 south near the Lewistown Road exit near mile marker 90.6.

Currently, the southbound left lane is closed, causing a backup that is 6.0 miles long.

On the northbound side, traffic backups are about 3.5 miles long.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

