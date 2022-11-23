Woman in her 80′s dies after crashing car in retirement community parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating a deadly crash in the parking lot of a retirement community on Wednesday morning.

Just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 23, police were called to “Guardian Place” retirement community off North Hamilton and Broad Street.

Officers say a woman in her 80s was driving when her sedan collided with several unoccupied, parked cars.

Police say she died at the scene but have not released any other details.

