Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday.

On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.

Tony was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say they arrested 25-year-old Alfontasia Elleby, of Richmond, and charged her with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with more information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

