Wednesday Forecast: Dry and pleasant today and Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Cold spell relaxes for the rest of the week will be with us the rest of the week with dry weather through Thanksgiving

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60.

Thanksgiving: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. This is a close call and has the potential to be a soaking rain. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely late in the day through the overnight. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, dry in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.