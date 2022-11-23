Va. Walmart shooting: Live updates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As new information about the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake comes in, you can watch live updates in the video player above.

Chesapeake Police say the call came in just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night while the store was still open and just minutes after the evening crew had arrived for work.

Officials say the suspect acted alone and was an employee or former employee of the store.

They say he walked into the breakroom and started shooting other employees.

Police confirm the shooter is now dead, believing he turned the gun on himself.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital also confirmed five patients are being treated there. There’s no word on their conditions.

A family reunification area has been set up at the Chesapeake Convention Center for the immediate family of anyone who may have been inside the Walmart.

