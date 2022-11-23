UVA Strong T-shirts available now

Angel Tree
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund.

James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts.

“I think it’s affected everyone. I’m close to some of the players, I’m close to some of the coaches. So it kind of hit home for me,” Dowell said. “With proceeds going to the families I think it’s really important to support the families for this tragedy we had at UVA. My sister who lives in Portland is a UVA grad and asked me to pick a couple for her.”

Will Bettridge is a kicker on the UVA football team. He and his parents were at the bookstore buying UVA Strong t-shirts.

“The team is shaken up a bit. The last few days, we’ve done a lot of things as a team, team bonding. We’ve got a good support system, people helping us out which is really good. We don’t feel lonely at all. Feel free to reach out to any of us, we’re all going through it together. I’m always open if anyone needs help with anything,” Bettridge said.

He says the entire team plans to attend all three funerals for their teammates in the coming days.

“It’s hard to watch your son and his teammates hurting, there’s not really much you can do to help them, just try to support them and be there and support them the best we can. We’re heading back to Miami at the end of the week. I thought it was important as we head down to the funeral on Saturday that we were representing the family and the University the best we can,” Scott Bettridge said.

The t-shirts range $15-$18 each. Mincer’s will also carry the shirts starting Nov. 23.

