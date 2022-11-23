Richmond’s Pulse has been a surprise success; Other cities and states are taking notice

Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to become one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country.

Now transportation leaders from as far away as Ohio, Maryland, and Florida are taking notice as they consider jumping on board with similar systems in other densely populated areas.

Sam Sink, director of planning and scheduling for the Greater Richmond Transit Company, which operates the Pulse in Virginia’s capital city, said passengers are turning to rapid transit services due to their frequent stops and reliability compared to buses.

Bus rapid transit “really thrives in these denser, more urban corridors where a lot of people are trying to travel at the same time,” Sink said. “It provides reliability that maybe local bus service can’t always achieve.”

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.