Richmond’s Pulse has been a surprise success; Other cities and states are taking notice

Richmond’s bus rapid transit line, the Pulse.
Richmond's bus rapid transit line, the Pulse.
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Since it began operating in June 2018, Richmond’s Pulse has driven its way to become one of the most successful bus rapid transit services in the country.

Now transportation leaders from as far away as Ohio, Maryland, and Florida are taking notice as they consider jumping on board with similar systems in other densely populated areas.

Sam Sink, director of planning and scheduling for the Greater Richmond Transit Company, which operates the Pulse in Virginia’s capital city, said passengers are turning to rapid transit services due to their frequent stops and reliability compared to buses.

Bus rapid transit “really thrives in these denser, more urban corridors where a lot of people are trying to travel at the same time,” Sink said. “It provides reliability that maybe local bus service can’t always achieve.”

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.

