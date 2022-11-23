Angel Tree
Metropolitan Business League moves new headquarters in Richmond business center

The Metropolitan Business League is now calling the Capital One Innovation Center home.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Metropolitan Business League has officially relocated its headquarters to the Capital One 1717 Innovation Center.

The 1717 East Cary Street building is a collaborative workspace for community organizations and entrepreneurs. It is owned by Capital One and is also home to nonprofits Startup Virginia and Bridging Virginia.

“At the Capital One 1717 Innovation Center, we believe in the power of connections and have witnessed the innovations that spark when people come together. Having MBL join 1717 provides an exciting opportunity for new connections and the ability to work together to build a more vibrant community in Richmond”, Capital One’s Toria Edmonds-Howell said.

With a renewed focus on innovation and technology and increased staff, finding a place with adequate capacity was critical.

“Our membership-based nonprofit has provided an array of services and support for small, women-owned, and minority-owned businesses throughout Central Virginia for the past 53 years. This move allows us to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem with partners like Startup VA, Lighthouse Labs, and other business agencies,” MBL President and CEO Floyd E. Miller, II said.

MBL relocated its headquarters in early November and will host an official open house next year. The nonprofit says they are currently the fastest growing membership-based organization in Virginia with nearly 950 members and is on pace to top 1000 members by the end of 2022.

For more information on The Metropolitan Business League, click here.

