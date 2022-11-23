Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

GoFundMe set up for meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash

Proceeds will benefit the family of Jason Myers.
WBTV | Remembering Chip Tayag & Jason Myers
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A GoFundMe is now active for the families of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag, who were both killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday.

[WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag]

Jason was a husband and father of four.

He grew up watching WBTV as a child and came to the station in 2019.

Anyone wishing to donate to Jason’s family can do so HERE.

Chip was an experienced helicopter pilot for over 20 years and had flown with WBTV for five years. He deeply loved his family, friends, and his Catholic faith. He was well-known for his humility, kindness, sense of humor, and his love of flying.

Anyone wishing to donate to Chip’s family can do so HERE.

Caption
Caption

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A memorial was set up to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
‘Just heartbroken’: City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting
After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the...
Woman waits for refund from car dealer as dealer’s license gets suspended
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

Latest News

Most travelers will drive to their destinations, much like last year. Nearly 49 million people...
Millions take flight, drive and ride trains ahead of Thanksgiving travel weekend
Indegenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Governor Youungkin
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
Millions take flight and hit the roads ahead of Thanksgiving
Millions take flight and hit the roads ahead of Thanksgiving
7 dead, including alleged gunman, after mass shooting in Chesapeake Walmart
7 dead, including alleged gunman, after mass shooting in Chesapeake Walmart