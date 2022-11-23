Angel Tree
City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting

Chesapeake police say the alleged shooter is a Walmart employee
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - New details have emerged after a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart left six people dead, and several others just two days before Thanksgiving.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police say they received a 911 call shortly for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m.

According to police, officers got to the Walmart within two minutes of that 911 call and entered the store two minutes after that.

Witnesses told police that the store was busy at the time, being two days before the holiday.

Police confirm that a manager at a Chesapeake Walmart opened fire on fellow co-workers.
Police confirm that a manager at a Chesapeake Walmart opened fire on fellow co-workers.(WWBT)

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky confirmed that six people were shot and killed inside the store. Two other victims are currently battling critical injuries, according to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police identified five of the six people shot as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins and Tyneka Johnson. The sixth victim is a 16-year-old male Chesapeake resident whose name and photo are being withheld at the time due to him being a minor.

Solesky says the shooter was a manager at Walmart. He reportedly walked into the breakroom just as the night shift was beginning and opened fire.

Police confirm the shooter was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Walmart released a statement following the shooting and confirmed the shooter was “team lead’ 31-year-old Andre Bing. The company says Bing had been employed at the store since 2010.

The FBI in Norfolk has set up a tipline to gather more information about this deadly shooting. Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

