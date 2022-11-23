City identifies victims in deadly Va. Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - New details have emerged after a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart left six people dead, and several others just two days before Thanksgiving.

🚨#CHESAPEAKE🚨: We’re here at the Chesapeake Walmart - where six people were shot and killed inside the store last night. Police tell us the shooter - who is a Walmart manager - shot himself.



Multiple law enforcement agencies are here on the scene. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/FDMu8n4jWi — Desiree Montilla NBC12 (@desmontilla) November 23, 2022

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police say they received a 911 call shortly for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m.

According to police, officers got to the Walmart within two minutes of that 911 call and entered the store two minutes after that.

Witnesses told police that the store was busy at the time, being two days before the holiday.

Police confirm that a manager at a Chesapeake Walmart opened fire on fellow co-workers. (WWBT)

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky confirmed that six people were shot and killed inside the store. Two other victims are currently battling critical injuries, according to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police identified five of the six people shot as Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins and Tyneka Johnson. The sixth victim is a 16-year-old male Chesapeake resident whose name and photo are being withheld at the time due to him being a minor.

The City of Chesapeake says Lorenzo Gamble (top left), Kellie Pyle (top middle), Brian Pendleton (top right), Tyneka Johnson, Randy Blevins and a 16-year-old Chesapeake male whose identity is being withheld due to his age were all employees of the Walmart. (City of Chesapeake)

Solesky says the shooter was a manager at Walmart. He reportedly walked into the breakroom just as the night shift was beginning and opened fire.

Police confirm the shooter was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Walmart released a statement following the shooting and confirmed the shooter was “team lead’ 31-year-old Andre Bing. The company says Bing had been employed at the store since 2010.

Andre Bing, 31, was confirmed as a night shift team lead at the Wal-Mart. Police say Bing died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (City of Chesapeake)

Walmart confirms alleged shooter as ‘team lead’ Andre Bing, employee since 2010, in statement to @desmontilla. #chesapeakewalmart pic.twitter.com/vNaPvqGjtz — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) November 23, 2022

The FBI in Norfolk has set up a tipline to gather more information about this deadly shooting. Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

