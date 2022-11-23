Angel Tree
Chesapeake Walmart manager opens fire on co-workers; killing six

Police say six people are dead and multiple others are injured after a mass shooting inside a...
Police say six people are dead and multiple others are injured after a mass shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Six people are dead, and several others are hurt after a shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night.

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, Chesapeake Police say they received a 911 call shortly for reports of a shooting just after 10 p.m.

According to police, the store was still open and just minutes after the evening crew had arrived for work.

Chesapeake Police Chief Solesky says the male shooter was an employee at the store.

Solesky says he walked into the breakroom and started shooting other employees using a pistol.

Police confirm the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Four people are currently in the hospital being treated for their injuries, according to police.

A family reunification area has been set up at the Chesapeake Convention Center for the immediate family of anyone who may have been inside the Walmart.

The FBI in Norfolk has set up a tipline to gather more information about this deadly shooting. Anyone with information can call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

