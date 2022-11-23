Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

AAA: More than 1.4 million Virginians expected to travel this holiday weekend

By John Hood
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The roads will be more packed this year since the start of the pandemic, with more than 1.4 million Virginians traveling this holiday weekend.

AAA expects this Thanksgiving travel weekend to be the third busiest since they started tracking in 22 years.

“This year’s been much more of an open book. We saw the cruise industry come back. We saw a lot of countries that have been closed for two years reopen their borders and invite tourists back in,” Morgan Dean with AAA said.

Dean said if you’re leaving on Wednesday or Thursday, try and leave before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m. to avoid the most traffic.

He also said Sunday would be the busiest day of travel for the holiday weekend.

Traffic is not the only trouble Virginians are concerned about, as gas prices are up nearly 20 cents from last year.

Some stations like Sheetz are offering more affordable fueling options this Thanksgiving.

“I came out to get the cheap gas,” Manny Rivera said, who was filling up at the Sheetz outside of Richmond International Airport.

Until next Monday, select Sheetz locations around the country offer unleaded 88 at $1.99 a gallon.

You should check your owner’s manual before filling up to see if your car can handle it, but the low price is making drivers look twice.

“Today was different. I walked up and looked at the cost, and it said $1.99 and I kind of just had to glance again to make sure I was reading it correctly,” Emily Sherertz said.

While most people plan to drive, nearly 100,000 people in the Commonwealth are packing their bags to head to the airport.

Some good news for those who traveled over the summer and experienced cancellations due to staffing shortages, AAA believes that issue has been ironed out.

“A lot of the airlines have been able to catch up on that hiring,” Dean said. “So some of those issues that we saw back in the summertime have disappeared and are not really a big deal.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

The roads will be more packed this year since the start of the pandemic, with more than 1.4...
AAA: More than 1.4 million Virginians expected to travel this holiday weekend
The Metropolitan Business League is now calling the Capital One Innovation Center home.
Metropolitan Business League moves new headquarters in Richmond business center
Before you hit the road this holiday season doesn’t just be thankful, be courteous towards...
Staying safe on the roads ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Residents were able to get a Thanksgiving meal delivered thanks to The Giving Heart.
Thanksgiving feast preparations underway, how to get a free meals