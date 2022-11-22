Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman waits for refund from car dealer, motor vehicle board suspends dealer’s license

After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the...
After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the Henrico dealer took it back and promised a refund.(NBC 12)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond woman paid for a car a year ago and it is still not sitting her driveway.

After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the Henrico dealer took it back in early 2022 and promised a refund.

Marcus Auto Sales
Marcus Auto Sales(NBC 12)

After getting in an accident in her old Toyota Corolla, Motley’s insurance gave her $4,000 to get a new car. Hoping to get something from a used car lot, she test drove and liked a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Motley says the owner, Marcus Smith, said yes to a $4,000 sales price. She paid him $2,500 and agreed to no interest financing to pay the remainder. She made 2 payments after the additional down payment.

“I drove the car for about three weeks and it started acting funny, so I actually called Hyundai [dealer] on the Midlothian Turnpike, and I took the car to Hyundai. They looked it over and said that I needed a new transmission,” Motley explained. “I took the car back to Marcus and probably the middle of December, and he kept the car till February [2022]. He claimed he was getting the car fixed. In February, when I called him and asked him, what’s going on, you know--he said, “I don’t want to sell you the car anymore because it is not drivable. I don’t think you’re going to like it. I want to take it back and give you your money.’”

Nannette Motley purchased a 2011 Hyundai Sonata from Marcus Auto Sales. She later learned it...
Nannette Motley purchased a 2011 Hyundai Sonata from Marcus Auto Sales. She later learned it needed a new transmission. Marcus Smith took the car back and agreed to a refund.(Nannette Motley)

By October 2022, Motley still did not have her money or the car back. When the On Your Side Investigators met her, she was driving her father’s car.

“He does want his car back. You know, he has to get around too,” she said.

For months, Motley attempted to contact Smith, mainly via text. As she continued to wait for a refund, she decided to reach out to the Motor Vehicle Dealer Board, a regulatory agency, that works with car dealers and consumers.

“I just feel embarrassed, first of all, that I even trusted him that. That bothers me the most. I actually still keep trusting that he’s going to give me my money back,” Motley said. “It took me this long to decide to even go to anybody, because I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt.”

The On Your Side Investigators reached out to Marcus Smith and spoke to him on the phone. During a five minute conversation he said “I can resolve that not a problem.”

On October 13th, 2022, the executive director of the Motor Vehicle Board also confirmed the following:

“[Mr. Smith] had reached out to Ms. Motley last week as instructed. He assured me that he would take care of this financial situation by the end of this month.”

Smith agreed to an October 31st deadline to pay Motley back, but by November 1st, Smith told her he could only pay $1,000 and would need to pay the remainder of the refund in installments. After he failed to pay Motley on time the Motor Vehicle Board wrote: “Mr. Smith’s dealer’s license is suspended, indefinitely.”

Motley is still hoping Smith will return the money owed to her.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Poplar...
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

Latest News

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
2 people killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
Police say 20-year-old Daniel N. Anderson was last seen leaving his home on foot Monday...
Police search for missing Chesterfield man with Autism
65-year-old Djean Edwards.
Senior Alert issued for missing Alexandria man
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash