Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Woman dies in shooting on Richmond’s northside

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.(file)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after a shooting in the city’s northside on Monday evening.

On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female shot and unresponsive on a sidewalk.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives have detained an adult female as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Poplar...
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Hanover Fire-EMS crews were called to the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road for the report of a...
86-year-old killed in Mechanicsville house fire

Latest News

This decision comes after three football players were killed and two other students were...
UVA v. Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday canceled
Mental health experts share tips on processing recent spike in gun violence
Mental health experts share tips on processing recent spike in gun violence
Henrico Schools addressing decline in graduation rates
Henrico Schools addressing decline in graduation rates
VDH sounding alarm on rise in flu and respiratory illnesses
VDH sounding alarm on rise in flu and respiratory illnesses