Woman dies in shooting on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A woman in Richmond died after a shooting in the city’s northside on Monday evening.

On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult female shot and unresponsive on a sidewalk.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives have detained an adult female as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.