UVA v. Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday canceled

This decision comes after three football players were killed and two other students were...
This decision comes after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting.(ACC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The ACC announced the UVA at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, is canceled.

This decision comes after three football players were killed and two other students were injured in a shooting.

In a statement, Virginia Tech and the ACC said they are continuing their support for UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan.

“Our hearts continue to be with the families, friends, teammates and classmates of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean, and the entire University of Virginia community,” said AAC Commissioner Jim Phillips in an official statement. “We fully support UVA, including its decision to cancel this weekend’s football game. Our focus is on the young men and women impacted by this tragedy, and the prayers of the entire ACC family remain with those devastated by this senseless loss.”

