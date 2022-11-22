Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and mild

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Back to near-normal November temperatures for the rest of the week. The next best chance for widespread rainfall arrives Sunday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60.

Thanksgiving: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible mainly south of Richmond. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible, more likely late in the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible, more likely early in the day. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.