Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and mild

First Alert: Weekend forecast shifting towards a cloudier and wetter outcome. A few showers Friday and Saturday, rain becoming more likely Sunday.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Back to near-normal November temperatures for the rest of the week. The next best chance for widespread rainfall arrives Sunday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60.

Thanksgiving: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs near 60.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible mainly south of Richmond. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible, more likely late in the day. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible, more likely early in the day. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.

Forecast: Cold Monday AM, then turning milder!