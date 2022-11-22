Angel Tree
Supreme Court turns away school’s appeal of sex-assault case

By Matthew Barakat
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal from a Virginia school board that says it shouldn’t be held liable for the alleged sexual assault of a student by a classmate on a band trip.

The court without comment on Monday rejected the appeal from the Fairfax County School Board.

The case will now go to trial in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. The case turned on whether a school system can be held liable for a single alleged assault when there had been no prior notice of a problem.

The girl was a student at Oakton High School in 2017 when she said a male classmate assaulted her on a school bus during an out-of-state band trip.

