Senior Alert issued for missing Alexandria man

65-year-old Djean Edwards.
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert has been issued for an Alexandria man who was last reported seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

State police say 65-year-old Djean Edwards was last seen on foot in the area of Seminary Rd in Alexandria.

Police say Edwards is a Black male who stands 5′11″ tall and weighs 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He might be wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, red, white and black Converse, a blue and black coat and a black wool hat.

Edwards suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information on Edward’s location is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-4444.

