Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police search for missing Chesterfield man with Autism

Police say 20-year-old Daniel N. Anderson was last seen leaving his home on foot Monday...
Police say 20-year-old Daniel N. Anderson was last seen leaving his home on foot Monday afternoon.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with Autism.

Police say, Daniel N. Anderson, 20, was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop on Nov. 21 at noon. He was reported missing by relatives when he did not return home several hours later.

Daniel is described as a Black man, about 6′1, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel was last seen wearing a thin black jacket, blue jogger pants, and black Levi’s shoes with white soles.

Police say, Daniel has Autism and does not like being around a large group of people.

Anyone with information about Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Poplar...
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

Latest News

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
2 people killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
65-year-old Djean Edwards.
Senior Alert issued for missing Alexandria man
After Nannette Motley purchased a Hyundai Sonata in November 2021 from Marcus Auto Sales, the...
Woman waits for refund from car dealer, motor vehicle board suspends dealer’s license
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash