Police search for missing Chesterfield man with Autism

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with Autism.

Police say, Daniel N. Anderson, 20, was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Amherst Ridge Loop on Nov. 21 at noon. He was reported missing by relatives when he did not return home several hours later.

Daniel is described as a Black man, about 6′1, and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniel was last seen wearing a thin black jacket, blue jogger pants, and black Levi’s shoes with white soles.

Police say, Daniel has Autism and does not like being around a large group of people.

Anyone with information about Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

