Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield Monday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at mile marker 54.
VSP says a 2006 Honda motorcycle came off the exit ramp towards Temple Road and collided with a 1996 Toyota Avalon and a 2019 Freightliner.
62-year-old Willie Harris Jr., of Colonial Heights, was ejected from his motorcycle. He died from his injuries.
VSP says Harris Jr. was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
