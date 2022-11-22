Angel Tree
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash

Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at mile marker 54.(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Chesterfield Monday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at mile marker 54.

VSP says a 2006 Honda motorcycle came off the exit ramp towards Temple Road and collided with a 1996 Toyota Avalon and a 2019 Freightliner.

62-year-old Willie Harris Jr., of Colonial Heights, was ejected from his motorcycle. He died from his injuries.

VSP says Harris Jr. was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

