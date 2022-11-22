News to Know for Nov. 22: I-295 N closed due to tractor-trailer crash; UVA v. VA Tech game canceled; Henrico Schools address dropout rates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for Tuesday!

I-295 North Closed Near Creighton Road

All northbound lanes are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash on I-295 in Hanover.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor trailer crash I-295 North near Creighton Road. ALL North lanes are closed. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/7YnwtstenK — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) November 22, 2022

The crash happened near the Creighton Road exit mile marker 33.

All northbound lanes are closed, and drivers can expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off I-295 north onto exit 31A, the Highland Springs/Cold Harbour/Richmond International Airport exit.

Vigil Held for Chesterfield Family

Friday morning, JoAnna Cottle and her three kids - 13-year-old Kaelyn and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson were shot and killed inside their home.

Loved ones gathered outside Salem Church Middle School last night to honor the lives that were cut short.

JoAnna’s family members organized the vigil, including her cousin Stephen Bradshaw, who said he’s still trying to describe how this tragic loss feels.

“There’s ... there’s no words,” Bradshaw said.

A funeral service will be held for the family next Tuesday at noon at Destination Church in Prince George. The family says all are welcome to attend.

UVA v. VA Tech Game Canceled

This Saturday’s UVA football game against Virginia Tech is now canceled.

That decision was made after a conversation between the ACC and the athletic departments at both schools.

It comes after the tragic deaths of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry. They were shot and killed as they arrived back on campus from a field trip a little over a week ago.

UVA had previously canceled its game against Coastal Carolina.

Health Equity Group Makes Demands of Richmond Community Hospital

The group is petitioning for the owners of Richmond Community Hospital to take its profits made from the 340b program and spend it on health equity in the city’

Richmond Community Hospital is accused of putting profit over patients, according to a New York Times article.

Now, the Richmond Coalition for Health Equity is demanding answers and accountability.

The group put out a list of seven demands.

One of them - for the hospital owners to take profits made from the $340 billion program and spend it on health equity in the city’s east end. That program deals with drug pricing designed to help hospitals in poor communities.

The group alleges Bon Secours Mercy Health got big profits from it and the money is going to wealthier communities.

They say the hospital has actually rolled back services, including closing its ICU.

The hospital has denied the allegations and has not responded to the latest demands.

The group has another meeting set for Dec. 15 to hear from Bon Secours.

Henrico Schools See an Increase in High School Drop Out Rates

Henrico Schools’ high school drop out rates are ringing higher than the state average.

According to data shown at a school board meeting last month, the dropout rate jumped to 7.5 percent in 2022. That’s up from 5.3 in 2018.

The Director of High School Education says English language learners are being impacted most - many of whom are Hispanic.

“We noticed that there’s some language and engagement barriers with our multi-language learners. Additionally, many of these students face challenges of being economically disadvantage,” Thomas Ferrell Jr. said.

Ferrell says they’re working to implement strategies to ease the numbers - including a program that’s been recently established in Tucker High School.

It’s designed to help acclimate students who are falling behind by designating them to a school counselor for social and emotional support - as well as instruction.

How’s the Weather?

Temperatures will go back to near-normal November temperatures for the rest of the week.

Today will be sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

