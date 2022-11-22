Angel Tree
Illuminate Light Show’s 9th season continues through Jan. 1

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Central Virginia’s largest and longest-running Christmas lights and music show continues through Jan. 1 at Meadow Event Park.

The Illuminate Light Show - now in its ninth season - is one of the nation’s largest drive-through Christmas light shows with over 2.5 million LED lights displayed throughout a 2.5-mile route all fully synchronized to Christmas music played through car stereos.

> Full list of holiday events in Central Virginia

At Santa’s Village, guests can find food and games including bounce houses and spider jumps. And, of course, Santa himself will be there until Dec. 23.

Illuminate Light Show has also partnered with Mason’s Toy Box for the fourth consecutive season to help spread Christmas cheer to hospitalized children and their siblings.

Every Monday through Wednesday until Dec. 14, Illuminate will give $5 off admission to anyone who donates at least one new, unwrapped toy. Donations for teens and babies are most in need.

