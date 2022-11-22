I-295 shuts down due to tractor-trailer crash in Hanover
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Interstate 295 has shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash in Hanover early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on I-295 north near the Creighton Road exit mile marker 33.
Virginia State Police says the truck lost its load at the time of the crash.
All northbound lanes are closed, and drivers can expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off I-295 north onto exit 31A, the Highland Springs/Cold Harbour/Richmond International Airport exit.
