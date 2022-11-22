Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘Good’ cholesterol may not be so good after all, study says

A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.
A new study says that "good" cholesterol may not be so good after all.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - High-density lipoprotein cholesterol, often called “good” cholesterol, may not help determine heart health as well as previously thought.

During the 1970s, a study showed high levels of HDL cholesterol concentration were linked to a lower risk of heart disease. It was generally accepted and considered in assessments for the past few decades. However, that study was only based on white Americans.

According to a new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, low levels of HDL cholesterol are associated with increased heart disease risks for white people, but that does not apply to Black people.

Increased levels of HDL cholesterol do not appear to lessen health threats for either whites or Blacks.

Researchers say more studies need to be performed to help determine the differences in HDL and potential heart issues.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case
Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Poplar...
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened near the...
New Kent man dies in Henrico crash

Latest News

VDOT says a two-vehicle crash happened near Red Lane Road (Route 628).
Route 60 west shuts down due to two-vehicle crash in Powhatan
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash
United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, makes a...
Kim’s sister warns US of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
VDOT says the crash happened near the Creighton Road mile marker 33 exit.
2 people suffer minor injuries in chain-reaction crash on I-295 in Hanover