‘The epitome of kindness’: Chesterfield school employee hosts daily dance party

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A Chesterfield elementary school employee brings some pep into students’ steps each morning with a daily dance party!

For about 6 years, Calvin Lambert and his mini backup dancers have set the tone at J.G Hening Elementary School for the day ahead.

One longtime substitute at Hening calls him “the epitome of kindness” and wanted to honor Lambert with the NBC12 Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

