Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘The epitome of kindness’: Chesterfield school employee hosts daily dance party

Any adult will tell you, some mornings are harder than others and it's no different for elementary school students.
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -A Chesterfield elementary school employee brings some pep into students’ steps each morning with a daily dance party!

For about 6 years, Calvin Lambert and his mini backup dancers have set the tone at J.G Hening Elementary School for the day ahead.

One longtime substitute at Hening calls him “the epitome of kindness” and wanted to honor Lambert with the NBC12 Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

Staying safe on the roads ahead of Thanksgiving Day travel
Staying safe on the roads ahead of Thanksgiving Day travel
Henrico Fire offers safety tips ahead of the holiday season.
Henrico Fire offers fire prevention tips during holiday season
Many nonprofit services offer budgeting help in addition to debt management
Nonprofits offer money management options to those saddled with debt
Nonprofits offer money management options to those saddled with debt