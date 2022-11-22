Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County

Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and...
Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m. Nov. 22.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a crash killed two teens and one man in Powhatan County Tuesday morning.

On Nov. 22, Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Police found out through the investigation a 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Anderson Highway, trying to make a left turn onto Judes Ferry Rd. The Toyota pulled into the path of a westbound 2003 Dodge 3500 pickup truck pulling a trailer. The Dodge could not avoid striking the Toyota in the side, and the crash’s impact caused the Toyota to overturn. The Dodge truck came to a rest on top of the upside-down Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, Christina Cotner, 39, of Powhatan, Va., was flown to Chippenham Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

According to police, none of the three passengers in the Toyota survived the crash. 47-year-old Wayne A. Knuckles Jr., a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl all died at the scene. Police say Knuckles was wearing a seatbelt while the two teenagers were not.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old male from Norfolk, was taken to Chippenham Hospital to treat minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV’s Chrisleys get hefty sentences in fraud case

Latest News

Just before 9 a.m., Virginia State Police were called to a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 north at...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield multi-vehicle crash
The incident happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652)
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield
A crash closed Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield on Nov. 21
Crash closes Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield
Richmond International Airport is expecting roughly 150,000 passengers to travel through its...
Holiday travel season kicks off ahead of Thanksgiving