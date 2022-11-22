2 teenage girls, 1 man killed in Route 60 crash in Powhatan County

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a crash killed two teens and one man in Powhatan County Tuesday morning.

On Nov. 22, Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Police found out through the investigation a 2015 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Anderson Highway, trying to make a left turn onto Judes Ferry Rd. The Toyota pulled into the path of a westbound 2003 Dodge 3500 pickup truck pulling a trailer. The Dodge could not avoid striking the Toyota in the side, and the crash’s impact caused the Toyota to overturn. The Dodge truck came to a rest on top of the upside-down Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, Christina Cotner, 39, of Powhatan, Va., was flown to Chippenham Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

According to police, none of the three passengers in the Toyota survived the crash. 47-year-old Wayne A. Knuckles Jr., a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl all died at the scene. Police say Knuckles was wearing a seatbelt while the two teenagers were not.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 42-year-old male from Norfolk, was taken to Chippenham Hospital to treat minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

