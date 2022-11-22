Angel Tree
2 people suffer minor injuries in chain-reaction crash on I-295 in Hanover

VDOT says the crash happened near the Creighton Road mile marker 33 exit.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover early Tuesday morning.

Virginia State Police says the crash happened on I-295 north near the Creighton Road exit mile marker 33 at 4 a.m.

VSP says a truck hauling a utility trailer lost its load, leaving the utility trailer in the roadway. Multiple cars then came through and either struck the utility trailer or ran off the roadway to avoid the trailer.

One of those vehicles included a tractor-trailer hauling a load of I-beams, which also lost its load.

VSP says the driver that initially hit the trailer and the tractor-trailer driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They were both wearing seatbelts.

A total of eight vehicles hit the debris, according to state police.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing.

As of 8:30 a.m., traffic is now moving in the two left lanes.

