VSP launches Operation C.A.R.E. for Thanksgiving traffic

Freeway driving commute generic highway(WILX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - For many Virginians, gathering with family and friends is the true meaning for Thanksgiving.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) is reminding all drivers and passengers of all ages to buckle up this holiday weekend. Early data show that 54% of those who have died in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt or safety restraint.*

“The fact that more than half of those who have lost their lives in traffic crashes this year were not wearing a seatbelt is a tragic and inexcusable reality for Virginia,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Your family wants you to arrive safely and clicking a seatbelt can help that happen. Virginia State Police and your loved ones want you to arrive at your destination safely – ditch distractions, comply with posted speed limits, never drive buzzed or drunk, and, again, always buckle up.”

To further prevent traffic casualties during the Thanksgiving holiday, the VSP will once again be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. - Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort. As part of the state-sponsored, national program, state police will be increasing its visibility and traffic enforcement efforts during the five-day statistical counting period that begins on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, and concludes at midnight Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

This year, the Thanksgiving Holiday C.A.R.E. initiative falls within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. This enforcement and educational initiative aims to further emphasize the lifesaving value of seat belts for every person in a vehicle.

With increased patrols, the VSP also wants to remind drivers of Virginia’s “Move Over” law, which requires motorists to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. The law also applies to workers in vehicles equipped with amber lights.

*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Percentage is of crashes in vehicles equipped with safety restraints.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

