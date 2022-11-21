Angel Tree
Vote for Lewis Ginter’s GardenFest of Lights in USA Today contest

The Dominion Energy Garden Fest of Lights continues through Jan. 8, 2023.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is once again in the running for USA Today’s “10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” contest.

The Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights - which continues through Jan. 8 - features millions of lights throughout the garden.

“GardenFest takes inspiration from seeds and fruits to reveal an interconnected world of incredible diversity, amazing strategies, and enduring beauty,” Lewis Ginter says on its website.

Advanced tickets are required with no walk-up admissions. (Note: GardenFest is closed on Thanksgiving Day.)

Click/tap here to vote for Lewis Ginter in the USA Today contest.

