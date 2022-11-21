Vigil planned to remember mother, 3 children shot and killed inside Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Family members are planning to honor the lives of JoAnna Cottle and her three children, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle after they were found shot and killed inside their home along Laurel Oak Road early Friday morning.

Joanna Cottle and her children - Kaelyn and twins Kinsey and Jayson - were found dead from gunshot wounds on Nov. 18. (Family photo)

On Monday evening, loved ones will gather to hold a candlelight vigil for JoAnna and her children.

JoAnna Cottle’s cousin shared photos of the family with NBC12 and described JoAnna as a “loving mom.”

The Cottle children - 13-year-old Kaelyn, and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson. (Family photo)

Chesterfield Police got a call about a disturbance in the home early Friday morning before 5 a.m. from 39-year-old JoAnna Cottle about a suspicious person outside of her home.

“We don’t know if she was already awake or what caused her to see him, but she saw him outside first, and she made contact with us, and obviously we could hear shots fired and the phone line went silent,” said Chris Hensley with the Chesterfield County Police Department on Friday afternoon.

When officers went to the home, they found JoAnna Cottle and her three children shot and killed inside the house.

For more than 10 hours on Friday, investigators were on the scene piecing together what led up to this quadruple homicide.

Their investigation led them to Jonah Adams, who ATF agents arrested near his Waldorf, Maryland home on Friday.

Jonah Adams was arrested near his home in Maryland. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

“We were able to put him in the area around 4 a.m. right before the murders, and like I said, when we look at these, and you don’t have a lot to go on, you’re going to look at who does this person know, who are their relationships with and then we push from there on an investigative standpoint,” Hensley said on Friday.

Adams faces four counts of first-degree murder in relation to Friday’s quadruple homicide.

Police also said Adams was previously in a relationship with JoAnna Cottle and is the father to twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle.

Court records show Adams is being held without bond and will have a status hearing in Charles County, Maryland, on Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

