Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash closed Midlothian Turnpike in both directions on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652) before 1:30 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said motorists should find alternate routes.

The incident on Nov. 21 shut down traffic on Midlothian Turnpike in both directions in Chesterfield County. (Photo: Sgt. Rollins/Chesterfield Police)

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

