Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash closed Midlothian Turnpike in both directions on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652) before 1:30 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said motorists should find alternate routes.
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.