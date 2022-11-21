Angel Tree
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield

The incident happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652)
The incident happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652)(Photo: Sgt. Rollins/Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer crash closed Midlothian Turnpike in both directions on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652) before 1:30 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said motorists should find alternate routes.

The incident on Nov. 21 shut down traffic on Midlothian Turnpike in both directions in...
The incident on Nov. 21 shut down traffic on Midlothian Turnpike in both directions in Chesterfield County.(Photo: Sgt. Rollins/Chesterfield Police)

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

