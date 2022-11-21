Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot to death.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202

