Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired.
Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot to death.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202
