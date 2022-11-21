News to Know for Nov. 21: Multi-vehicle crash on I-295; 5 killed in nightclub shooting; Candlelight vigil family killed inside home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off the workweek!

Multiple People Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash

Multiple people are recovering at the hospital after four vehicles collided on I-295 in Henrico.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday night near the airport at mile marker 31.

Virginia State Police say two vehicles crashed into each other, two more became involved when they attempted to avoid the initial crash.

Nightclub Shooting Leaves 5 Dead, 25 Injured

Authorities say a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued. (CNN, KMGH, KUSA, KKTV)

Officials now say five people are dead and 25 are hurt after a shooting at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend.

Police say, of the injured - 19 were shot and six got hurt in other ways at “Club Q.”

The suspect, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich walked in and immediately started shooting. Two additional firearms were also found at the scene.

Detectives say two “hero” patrons were able to subdue the gunman - saving lives as they waited for police. Aldrich was arrested as soon as officers got on the scene, and taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police are expected to announce charges soon.

The governor of Colorado has ordered all flags be lowered at half-staff for the next five days - one day for each person who lost their life.

Candlelight Vigil for Family Killed Inside Home

The community plans to honor a Chesterfield mother and her three children - murdered inside their home.

Joanna Cottle, 13-year-old Kaelyn Parson, and 4-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson Cottle were found dead Friday morning.

Police later identified the suspect as Jonah Adams and arrested him in Maryland.

Jonah Adams was arrested near his home in Maryland. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

They say he was previously in a relationship with Joanna and is the father of Kinsey and Jayson.

Tonight’s vigil at Salem Middle School starts at 6 p.m.

Thanksgiving Kicks off Holiday Travel Season

Roads and airports will be busy soon, but there are a few things for holiday travelers to look forward to. Those include lower gas prices and a strong likelihood of fewer cancelled flights.

Richmond International Airport is expecting roughly 150,000 passengers over the next week.

RIC recommends arriving 90 minutes before your departure to have time to get checked in for your flight.

AAA says slightly more people will drive this year compared to last.

Bitterly Cold Start to the Workweek!

It will be a very cold Monday morning as temperatures slowly rise ahead of Thanksgiving.

Today will be sunny and chilly with highs in the low 50s.

