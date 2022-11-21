New Kent man dies in Henrico crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A 49-year-old New Kent man died Sunday after a crash in Henrico County.

The Henrico County Police Department says that at 5:40 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Gay Avenue when a Honda Accord pulled out of Lou’s Lore Lane.

The Corvette struck the Honda, sending two men to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Corvette - identified Monday as Robert Moore - died at the hospital. The other driver remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in this crash, police said.

