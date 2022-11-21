Angel Tree
Multiple people injured in four-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico

Police lights (GENERIC)(WABI)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in Henrico that sent multiple people to the hospital.

The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31.

VSP says two vehicles crashed, but then two more vehicles hit each other in an attempt to avoid the accident.

VSP confirms there are no fatalities.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.

