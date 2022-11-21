Monday Forecast: Very cold this morning, low 50s and sunny this afternoon
Temperatures rise and we remain dry for much of the upcoming week, rain possible Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bitterly cold start Monday morning, temperatures rebound leading up to Thanksgiving.
Monday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-50s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
