Monday Forecast: Very cold this morning, low 50s and sunny this afternoon

Temperatures rise and we remain dry for much of the upcoming week, rain possible Friday
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bitterly cold start Monday morning, temperatures rebound leading up to Thanksgiving.

Monday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Lows near 30, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Thanksgiving: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain likely. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

