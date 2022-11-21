Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.
Police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex dead from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
