Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.