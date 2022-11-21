Angel Tree
Homicide investigation underway in Hopewell

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar Street.

The victim has been identified as a male, but his identity and age have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

