Homicide investigation underway in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the shooting scene just before 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Poplar Street.

The victim has been identified as a male, but his identity and age have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

