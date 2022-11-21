Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Henrico Schools addressing decline in graduation rates

The high school dropout rate across the school division has increased from 5.3% in 2018 to 7.5%...
The high school dropout rate across the school division has increased from 5.3% in 2018 to 7.5% in 2022.(WWBT)
By Macy Moors
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico school leaders say their high school students are dropping out at a higher rate than usual, but they’re doing what they can to address the problem.

Henrico Schools’ high school dropout rates are ringing higher than the state average.

According to data presented at a Henrico School Board meeting on Oct. 13, the high school dropout rate across the school division has increased from 5.3% in 2018 to 7.5% in 2022, whereas the state’s rate has gone from 5.5% to 5.2% during that same period.

Henrico Public Schools’ Director of High School Education Thomas Ferrell Jr. says among these declining graduation rates, English language learners are impacted the most, many of whom are Hispanic.

“Whenever we have a population of students who aren’t being a success is a concern for us in Henrico County,” he said. “We noticed that there’s some language and engagement barriers with our multi-language learners. Additionally, many of these students face challenges of being economically disadvantaged.”

Ferrell says they’re working to implement strategies to ease the numbers.

“By expanding our communication in more languages, and also with mentorship, flexible scheduling and teacher training to certain cultures.”

He says the division is also piloting a new program that’s already been established at Tucker High School, designed to help acclimate students who are falling behind.

“In addition to your normal classroom instruction that all students receive, these students will have a designated school counselor who will work with them on social, emotional support as well as other forms of instruction,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell says this program is only available to students enrolled at Tucker High School for now, but they plan to expand it in the future.

He says concerned parents can reach out to the school district if they need resources.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Hanover Fire-EMS crews were called to the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road for the report of a...
86-year-old killed in Mechanicsville house fire
Officers responded the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road for a reported shooting at around 5 a.m.
‘A difficult day for us’: 3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified

Latest News

JoAnna Cottle and her three children, Kaelyn Parson, Kinsey Cottle and Jayson Cottle.
Vigil planned to remember mother, 3 children shot and killed inside Chesterfield home
It may be of importance to reach out for help.
Mental health experts share tips on processing recent spike in gun violence
The incident happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652)
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield
One person is dead after a crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights on Nov. 21
1 person dead after crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights