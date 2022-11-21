Angel Tree
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Health equity coalition demands answers from Richmond Community Hospital

In the petition, the group is calling on the owner’s of Richmond Community Hospital to take its...
In the petition, the group is calling on the owner’s of Richmond Community Hospital to take its profits made from the 340b program and spend it on health equity in the city’s east end.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Coalition for Health Equity is out with a list of seven demands.

In the petition, the group is calling on the owners of Richmond Community Hospital to take its profits made from the 340b program and spend it on health equity in the city’s east end.

“What should be a beacon or model for surveying an underserved community, a largely forgotten part of this city has instead seen its resources siphoned off or put in other parts of our community that are wealthier,” said Bryce Robertson, Richmond Coalition for Health Equity Member.

The 340b program deals with drug pricing to help hospitals in poor communities.

The group, which met for the first time last week, alleges Bon Secours Mercy Health generated remarkable profits from the program and that money is going to other, wealthier communities.

Over the years, the group says the community hospital has rolled back services, including closing its intensive care unit.

“When you’re talking about health, seconds count and for a number of people in this community, you can’t go to the emergency room here and get treated. They have to transport you elsewhere because the services just aren’t here,” said Robertson.

The coalition wants an urgent care clinic at the east-end hospital location and quicker work done to complete a 25,000-square-foot office building near the hospital campus.

Another community meeting is set for Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Church in Church Hill.

The hospital has denied the allegations and has not responded to the latest demands.

“At the moment, we have had the opportunity to develop some good ideas, some requests that we’re going to put before Bon Secours Mercy Health, and we want to see how they respond,” said Robertson.

The group also has not ruled out litigation at this point.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
The accident happened on Interstate 295 Southbound near the airport at mile marker 31 just...
7 people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-295, driver charged with DUI
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Officers responded the 4200 block of Laurel Oak Road for a reported shooting at around 5 a.m.
‘A difficult day for us’: 3 children, mother found shot and killed in Chesterfield home identified
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

One person is dead after a crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights on Nov. 21
1 person dead after crash on I-95 in Colonial Heights
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Nov. 20.
Hopewell police investigating homicide
The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened near the...
New Kent man dies in Henrico crash
The incident happened near Old Hundred Road (Route 652)
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield