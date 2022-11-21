Candelight vigil to be held for mom, three children shot to death inside home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones plan to gather in honor of the mom and three children killed in a quadruple shooting in Chesterfield.

Police say Joanna Cottle contacted them about a suspicious person outside her home early Friday morning.

While she was on the phone, they heard gunshots and the phone went silent.

When officers arrived at her house, they found Cottle, 13-year-old Kaelyn, and four-year-old twins Kinsey and Jayson dead from gunshot wounds.

Hours later, 35-year-old Jonah Adams was arrested in connection with the shooting about 100 miles away in Maryland.

Police says he is the father of the twins.

Monday night’s vigil is set for 6 p.m. at Salem Middle School.

