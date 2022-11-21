Angel Tree
86-year-old killed in Mechanicsville house fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - One person has died after a house fire in Mechanicsville Sunday morning.

Hanover Fire-EMS crews were called to the 9300 block of Chamberlayne Road for the report of a residential fire shortly after 11 a.m.

When crews got on the scene, they found smoke coming from the single-family home. Bystanders on told fire crews that one person was still trapped inside.

Crews were able to find the victim, Vincent Keith Watts, 86, of Mechanicsville in a back bedroom, and removed him from the home.

Watts was taken to VCU Medical Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hanover Office of the Fire Marshal.

